Reduced consular services in Pakistan

In view of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the consular services of the Dutch Embassy in Islamabad will be much reduced. From 18 March 2020, it is no longer possible to lodge visa applications. For any other urgent matter, please contact us via our contact form.

Coronavirus: visas for the Netherlands

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, many travelers have questions about their visa (applications). You can find the answers available here. Any additional information will be published on this page.

Can I still apply for a visa?

No, at the moment it is not possible to lodge a visa application.

When can I apply again for a visa?

At the moment we do not have a date, this depends on the developments regarding COVID-19. Our appointment systems are closed until 6 April 2020 but this period can be extended.

Can I already make an appointment for after 6 April 2020?

No, this is unfortunately not possible, our appointment system is closed.

Is a visa fee refundable?

Visa fees for visas that have not been used due to COVID-19 cannot be refunded. A new application must be submitted.

Can the period of my already issued visa be extended?

The duration of issued visas of travelers who have not yet been able to travel to the Netherlands due to cancelled flights cannot be extended. A new visa application must be submitted.

My visa is being processed but my destination and/or flight has been cancelled (e.g. by a travel ban). What happens to my visa request?

Visa applications that are currently being processed and visa application for which the flight has been cancelled, will be refused mentioning that this is done as a result of COVID-19.

Applications for events/meetings that have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 related measures will be refused with the reason 'travel destination cancelled'.