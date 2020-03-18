Q and A for entry into the Netherlands (travel ban)

As from Thursday, 19 March 2020 18:00 entry conditions to the Netherlands will be stricter. Read the questions and answers for more detailed information about the travel ban.

Due to COVID-19, can I still enter the Netherlands?

The Dutch government has taken the decision to tighten the entry conditions for persons wishing to travel to the Netherlands from third countries from Thursday 19 March 2020 at 18.00 hours.

I am a foreigner and I have a tourist visa for the Netherlands, can I enter?

No. This is a restriction on all non-essential travel of persons from third countries to Europe (all EU member states, all Schengen members and the UK) in order to prevent the spread of the COVID19 virus.

In view of the above, you will be refused entry based on Article 6 of the Schengen Code paragraph 1(e).

Are there exceptions, those who are allowed to enter?

The travel restriction does not apply to the following categories of persons:

EU citizens (including UK nationals) and members of their families;

Nationals of Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and their family members;

Third-country nationals holding a residence card or a residence permit in accordance with Directive 2003/109/EC (LTR Directive);

Third-country nationals who derive their right of residence from other European Directives or from the national law of a Member State;

Holders of a long-stay visa, including persons with a temporary residence permit (MVV);

Other persons with an essential function or need, including: Personnel working in Health Care; Border workers; Persons employed in the transportation of goods, where necessary; Diplomats; Military personnel; Personnel of international and humanitarian organizations; Persons who have compelling reasons to visit their families; Transit passengers who wish to travel via the Netherlands to another third country; Persons in need of international protection; the border procedure applies in full; Persons who are admitted for humanitarian reasons.



Until when does this restriction apply?

This temporary restriction applies in principle for a period of 30 days as of 19 March 2020 and may be extended if necessary.

I still have a valid Schengen visa, may I enter the Netherlands?

No, if it concerns a non-essential journey and you are not covered by the exceptions, you will be refused entry on the basis of Article 6 of the Schengen Code paragraph 1(e).

I have a transit visa? Can I travel via Schiphol?

Yes, this is part of the exception category and if you are in possession of a travel ticket to a third country, you may transit via Schiphol directly to a third country.

I am in possession of an MVV? Can I travel to the Netherlands?

Yes, this is part of the exceptional category, you can - if possible - travel to the Netherlands, and you will be granted entry.

Could I have an assurance in advance if in doubt for the exceptional category?

No, this is not possible. Border control will determine whether the exception applies to you. We therefore advise you to travel well informed and in a well-documented way.

If you have any questions, please contact the IND.

I have a visa, I do not fall into an exception category but have a Certificate of Health from my country. Can I still enter?

No, you cannot enter. Unfortunately, the Certificate of Health is not accepted at the border.