Jordan/COVID19: Frequently Asked Questions

Information for Dutch citizens (residents of Jordan and tourists) in Jordan. Date: Wednesday 18 March, 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still travel to the Netherlands or leave Jordan?

As of March 17, 2020 the Government of Jordan has suspended all flights to and from Jordan. Dutch tourists who were not able to leave Jordan prior to March 17, 2020 can contact the Embassy to share information, register their details and request assistance.

How can I reach the Embassy?

The Embassy has established a hotline for all Dutch citizens. If you have any questions during this time, please contact: +962 796694686

For less urgent matters, you can reach the Embassy through the following:

Email: amm-info@minbuza.nl

Phone number: +96265902200

What measures have the Government of Jordan taken, that I need to know about?

In addition to travel restrictions in and out of Jordan, the Government of Jordan have taken the following additional measures:

Closing of all education institutions;

Suspending prayer in all the Kingdom’s mosques and churches;

Suspending all hospital and prison visits;

Suspending all sport activities, closing down of cinemas, swimming pools, gyms and youth centres;

Closing down of all archaeological sites, for a week;

Movement between governorates is banned;

Citizens may not leave home except in extreme circumstances;

Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned;

All public events and gatherings (including weddings and funerals) have been banned;

Public transportation is suspended;

Malls and commercial complexes will be closed;

Surgeries and medical exams will be suspended except for urgent cases;

All institutions in the public and private sectors will be closed except for those deemed critical by the Government of Jordan.

Can I still go out?

The Government advices everyone to stay at home, and only leave their homes for urgent matters. Should you need to leave your home or place of accommodation to get food, water, medicine or have an emergency, you are still able to do so.

How can I get food and water?

While the government has closed down malls and big complexes, supermarkets and hypermarkets are still open across the country. Bakeries are also open. Restaurants still offer delivery (kindly note, that this differs per restaurant, but many should still be offering food delivery services).

The Government of Jordan has emphasised that there is enough food stock. Citizens should not be worried and there is no need to panic buy in bulk.

I take medicine regularly, will I still be able to get my medication?

Yes, pharmacies across the country are still open. Should you not be able to get your medicine, please call the Embassy hotline +962 796694686 and let us know.

I have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, what do I do?

I am not feeling well and would like to get tested, what do I do?

Medlab and Biolab provide COVID-19 tests for 70 JOD. All sample collection will be done through home visits by trained lab personnel. No walk-in testing for COVID-19 is allowed. Please see the MedLab page and Biolab page for further information.

The Jordanian Ministry of Health has designated the following seven hospitals for COVID-19 testing and isolation:

Al Bashir Hospital – Amman

Jordan University Hospital- Amman

Prince Hamzah Hospital- Amman

Zarqa New Public Hospital- Zarqa

King Abdullah University Hospital- Irbid

Karak Public Hospital – Karak

Prince Hashim Military Hospital – Aqaba

Foreigners may be tested at these hospitals but only when referred by health authorities and at the direction of a medical provider. Dutch citizens who feel ill should first call a health care provider for instructions prior to seeking in-person medical care.

I am a Dutch tourist in Jordan and do not have a place to stay, what can I do?

Hotels across the country are still accepting visitors, however, we understand that some hotels are shutting down and asking visitors to leave. If this is the case, Dutch tourists can find accommodation through Airbnb or through the Facebook group ‘Expats in Jordan’.

If you are unable to find accommodation, please call the Embassy hotline +962 796694686.

I am a Dutch tourist in Jordan and my visa will expire soon, what do I have to do?

You can renew your visa at the nearest police station to your accommodation. To renew your visa you will need your passport and evidence of accommodation (for example: hotel invoice, apartment electricity bill). If your visa has not expired, the renewal is free of charge. If your visa has expired, you will be required to pay a fee of 1.5 JOD/day (from the date of your visa expiration).

I am staying outside of Amman, how do I get to Amman?

Citizens will in many case not be allowed to freely move between governorates and cities. In case you have to - e.g. emergency or health reasons - travel within Jordan, please contact the Embassy hotline +962 796694686.

I need money, what can I do?

While banks have been closed to the public, ATMs are still working and you are able to withdraw money from any ATM.

How can I stay up to date with new measures taken by the Government of Jordan, and how they might impact me?

Please follow the Embassy’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. The Embassy’s website is also updated regularly.