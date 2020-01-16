Call for Human Rights and Matra (Social Transformation) project proposals 2021

The Embassy of The Kingdom of Netherlands in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul now warmly welcome project proposals from Turkish civil society, non-profit educational institutions, semi-governmental organizations and municipalities in the areas of human rights and rule of law starting in the year 2021.

Message for prospective applicants:

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul will not continue the open call system used in 2020. For 2021, we will have multiple shorter calls for proposals. The number of calls and exact dates will depend on available funding. The latest information will be published on this website and our social media channels. Eligible project applications will be considered based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Therefore, interested partners are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible.

The new call for proposals will run from: 1st of November 2020 to 15th of January 2021.

Please find the details on both programmes, application and reporting forms below:

MATRA Fund:

MATRA Fund in Turkey 2021 - call and application guidelines

MATRA Forms 2021 (Application & Reporting Forms)

Human Rights Fund:

Human Rights Fund in Turkey 2021 - call and application guidelines

Human Rights Forms 2021 (Application & Reporting Forms)

For the submission of project applications, please use the application form. Only proposals that use this application form will be taken into consideration. Please make sure to closely follow the guidance in the application form, including the maximum number of lines for every text box . Proposals that exceed the number of lines will not be taken into consideration. Be as specific and concise as possible and focus on core information for your project. Applications need to be submitted in English.

All applications should be sent to the following e-mail address:

ANK-MATRAHR@minbuza.nl

If you have questions related to the form or the procedure, please contact the addresses given below.

ist-matra@minbuza.nl